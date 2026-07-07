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Noticias Principales

Incendio consume tienda de dulces El Tepeyac en Coachella

MGN
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New
Published 7:59 AM

Continua la investigación en torno al incendio en la tienda de dulces El Tepeyac, ubicado en el área del Hwy 111 y la calle sexta en Coachella.

Cuando los bomberos llegaron, el edificio estaba completamente envuelto en llamas, por lo que pidieron apoyo de más unidades para combatir el fuego que fue controlado en más de una hora.

Por fortuna no se reportaron personas heridas.

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Nancy Prado

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