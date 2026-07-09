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Noticias Principales

Argentina único país latino en avanzar a 4tos de final, aunque de manera controversial

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Published 10:08 AM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Hoy inician los cuartos de final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, donde la mayor parte de los equipos son europeos, los partidos de la etapa previa dejaron a varios favoritos fuera como lo son Brasil y Colombia.

Pese a que, naturalmente el bloque de latinoamerica se considera unido en competencias internacional, la controversia rodea al equipo de Argentina, siendo el unico en clasificar en esta ronda, cuenta con acusaciones de racismo, fraude, y otro tipo de señalamientos, por lo que aficionados en el valle de Coachella reaccionan al respecto.

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Juan Montesló

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