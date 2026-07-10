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Noticias Principales

Muestras de mosquitos dan positivo en el virus del Nilo Occidental en Mecca, North Shore

KESQ
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Published 4:33 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Las muestras de mosquitos recogidas en las localidades de North Shore y Mecca han dado positivo en el virus del Nilo Occidental, según ha anunciado hoy el Distrito de Control de Mosquitos y Vectores del Valle de Coachella.

La muestra de North Shore se recogió en la zona de la Avenida 72 y la calle Cleveland, mientras que las demás muestras se recogieron en las zonas de la Avenida 70 y la calle Johnson y de la Avenida 71 y la calle Grant, en Mecca.

El virus del Nilo Occidental se transmite a las personas cuando un mosquito hembra pica a un ave infectada y se convierte en portadora. Si una persona se infecta, pocas presentan síntomas leves o ninguno, mientras que otras pueden desarrollar una enfermedad grave; además, los adultos mayores de 50 años corren un mayor riesgo de sufrir complicaciones graves, según han señalado los responsables de control de vectores.

El distrito instó a los residentes del Valle de Coachella a tomar las siguientes precauciones ante el aumento de la actividad de los mosquitos durante los meses más cálidos:

-- Vacíe y elimine el agua estancada que haya alrededor de las viviendas, incluyendo macetas, cubos y neumáticos;

-- Utilice repelente de insectos que contenga principios activos registrados por la EPA cuando esté al aire libre;

-- Lleve mangas largas y pantalones largos al amanecer y al atardecer, cuando los mosquitos están más activos, y

-- Informe al distrito de cualquier piscina abandonada o de una actividad significativa de mosquitos.

El distrito llevó a cabo tratamientos de control periódicos utilizando equipos instalados en camiones durante todo el mes de junio en las ciudades de Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs y North Shore. Los próximos tratamientos con "larvicida de área amplia" tendrán lugar de la 1:00 a las 7:00 de la madrugada los días 12, 19 y 26 de septiembre y el 3 de octubre.

La agencia ha indicado que los tratamientos se centrarán en los mosquitos que se encuentran en aguas estancadas con el fin de reducir el número de mosquitos adultos. Los productos están registrados en la EPA y se consideran seguros para las personas, las mascotas, la fauna silvestre y las abejas melíferas.

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Jesus Reyes

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