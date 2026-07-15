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Noticias Principales

Comisión de planificación de Cathedral City aprueba proyecto del megacentro de AutoZone

Cathedral City
By
Updated
today at 10:14 PM
Published 10:10 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - La comisión de planificación de Cathedral City ha aprobado los planes para un Mega Hub de AutoZone.

El megacentro se ubicaría en el centro comercial Cathedral City Canyon Plaza, entre Target y Boomers.

Los residentes afirman que el ruido y el tráfico generados por los vehículos de obra no se ajustan al plan general de Cathedral City 2040. Los residentes creen que el edificio servirá como centro de distribución al por mayor para AutoZones y los talleres de reparación de la región.

Sin embargo, según el Ayuntamiento, en esta tienda solo se podrán realizar compras al por menor.

"Verás, no tengo nada en contra de que AutoZone se instale en Cathedral City, pero tenemos áreas que son perfectas para un uso mixto de comercio minorista y mayorista", afirmó el residente Fred Bronson. "Esto no es un parque empresarial. No es un lugar adecuado para un centro de distribución mayorista".

Desde el punto de vista del ayuntamiento, están ocupando un local vacío en un centro comercial ya existente.

El ayuntamiento considera que el impacto que tendrá esta tienda es mínimo en comparación con el de la tienda Target de al lado, que tiene más del triple de tamaño.

Otras preocupaciones expresadas por los vecinos fueron el aumento del ruido y del tráfico, así como los cambios en las normas de aparcamiento.

Sin embargo, tras hablar con el Ayuntamiento, un estudio sobre el ruido realizado por este organismo revela que los niveles de ruido, tanto diurnos como nocturnos, no superaron los límites establecidos.

Un estudio de tráfico realizado por el ayuntamiento también revela que se prevé que el 85 % de los vehículos que se dirijan a la tienda AutoZone propuesta pasen por el centro comercial, y no por Jones Road.

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