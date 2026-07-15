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Noticias Principales

Indio y Coachella siguen avanzando en la prohibición de los centros de datos

KESQ
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Published 10:02 PM

VALLE DE COACHELLA, California (KESQ) - A medida que se extiende por el Valle de Coachella una ola de protestas contra los centros de datos, Coachella e Indio aprobaron medidas encaminadas a su prohibición definitiva.

La comisión de urbanismo de la ciudad de Coachella aprobó el borrador de una ordenanza para la prohibición definitiva de los centros de datos durante la reunión del miércoles. Esta medida se produce después de que el ayuntamiento ampliara la moratoria de 45 días sobre los centros de datos a 10 meses y 15 días, con el fin de elaborar una prohibición definitiva.

El alcalde de Coachella, Frank Figueroa, afirma que una prohibición permanente supondría una modificación del código municipal de la ciudad, lo que requeriría dos votaciones del ayuntamiento para llevarla a cabo. Las votaciones están previstas para el 12 y el 26 de agosto.

En Indio, el ayuntamiento votó a favor de prorrogar una moratoria temporal de 45 días con el fin de allanar el camino para una prohibición definitiva. Los servicios municipales solicitaron más tiempo para la prohibición definitiva, que se espera que entre en vigor a finales de octubre o principios de noviembre.

Sigue conectado a Telemundo 15 para seguir la cobertura.

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