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Noticias Principales

Autoridades atribuyen choque en Indian Canyon a incidente de agresividad al volante

KESQ
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Published 7:58 AM

Las autoridades dieron a conocer nuevos detalles sobre un fuerte accidente ocurrido en la calle Indian Canyon, al norte de Via Escuela, que dejó tres personas heridas, entre ellas una mujer que continúa hospitalizada en estado crítico.

El choque, en el que estuvieron involucrados cuatro vehículos, ocurrió el 14 de julio alrededor de las 5:20 de la tarde.

La investigación reveló que el accidente comenzó por un incidente de agresividad entre dos conductores.

De acuerdo con la policía, Gabriel Gutierrez-Roque, de 30 años, habría dirigido intencionalmente su vehículo contra otro automóvil, provocando el choque.

El accidente involucró a cuatro vehículos y tres personas fueron trasladadas al hospital.

El sospechoso fue arrestado bajo sospecha de conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol causando lesiones y por agresión con un arma mortal, en este caso un vehículo.

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Nancy Prado

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