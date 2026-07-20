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Noticias Principales

Avanza proyecto para abrir un mercado de agricultores en Palm Desert

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Published 8:04 AM

La ciudad de Palm Desert está dando los primeros pasos para contar con un mercado semanal de agricultores y ya busca a la empresa u organización que se encargará de operarlo.

Las autoridades publicaron una convocatoria para encontrar a un operador con experiencia que pueda poner en marcha y administrar un mercado de agricultores certificado.

El objetivo es crear un nuevo espacio de convivencia para la comunidad, donde los residentes y visitantes puedan comprar frutas, verduras y otros productos locales, además de apoyar a los vendedores de la región.

Las propuestas deberán presentarse a más tardar el 31 de julio.

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Nancy Prado

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