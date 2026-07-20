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Noticias Principales

College of the Desert impulsa la formación de técnicos automotrices

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Published 7:01 AM

La demanda de técnicos automotrices sigue creciendo, y el College of the Desert busca preparar a una nueva generación de mecánicos con su nuevo programa Roadrunner Motors.

El programa, ubicado en Cathedral City, ofrecerá a los estudiantes experiencia práctica en la reparación de automóviles, al mismo tiempo que ayudará a cubrir la necesidad de técnicos capacitados en el Valle de Coachella.

Las nuevas instalaciones de Roadrunner Motors cuentan con cerca de 26 mil pies cuadrados, donde los alumnos recibirán clases y capacitación con vehículos reales.

Además, el centro está ubicado cerca de agencias de autos y talleres mecánicos para que los estudiantes adquieran experiencia relacionada con las necesidades de la industria.

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Nancy Prado

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