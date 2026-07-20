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Noticias Principales

Empresa del Valle de Coachella expande su marca a nivel nacional

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Published 8:14 AM

Una empresa del Valle de Coachella está celebrando un importante logro después de conseguir un acuerdo de distribución a nivel nacional.

La empresa buzzbox, con sede en Indio, conocida por sus cocteles listos para tomar, llegó a un acuerdo con Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits para llevar sus productos a todo el país.

El fundador y director ejecutivo, Rod Vandenbos, explicó que la idea de crear buzzbox nació después de vivir malas experiencias en festivales de música, donde notó la falta de bebidas portátiles de buena calidad.

La empresa comenzó en unas pequeñas instalaciones en Palm Desert y ahora opera una planta de producción en Indio, cerca de Jackson Street y el Freeway 10.

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Nancy Prado

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