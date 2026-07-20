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Noticias Principales

Invitan a la comunidad de Palm Springs a participar en cambios de gobierno

KESQ
By
Published 8:08 AM

La ciudad de Palm Springs está invitando a los residentes a dar su opinión sobre un posible cambio en la forma de elegir al alcalde.

La iniciativa surge después de varios meses de debate entre el Ayuntamiento y un comité de residentes sobre la posibilidad de volver a elegir al alcalde mediante voto directo.

La primera reunión comunitaria se llevará a cabo el miércoles 22 de julio, de 6 a 8 de la noche, en el Centro Mizell, ubicado sobre la calle Sunrise.

Después de esa reunión, se realizarán sesiones en cada uno de los cinco distritos de la ciudad.

Los residentes del Distrito 5 podrán participar el 16 de septiembre en la escuela Cahuilla Elementary, mientras que la reunión del Distrito 1 será el 24 de septiembre en el Ayuntamiento de Palm Springs.

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Nancy Prado

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