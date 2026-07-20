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Noticias Principales

Persecución termina con arresto cerca de La Quinta High School

KESQ
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Published 6:54 AM

Una persona que era buscada por las autoridades fue arrestada después de una breve persecución a pie en La Quinta.

Agentes del Sheriff localizaron al sospechoso cerca de Blackhawk Way y Adams Street poco después de las 3 de la tarde del viernes pasado.

Cuando los agentes intentaron detenerlo, la persona corrió hacia las instalaciones de la preparatoria La Quinta High School.

Los agentes rodearon el área y solicitaron el apoyo de la Unidad de Aviación del Departamento del Sheriff.

Poco tiempo después, el sospechoso fue localizado y arrestado.

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Nancy Prado

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