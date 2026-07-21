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Noticias Principales

Bomberos controlan incendio en casa móvil de Sky Valley

KESQ
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Published 6:47 AM

Bomberos combatieron un incendio que consumió por completo una casa móvil en el área no incorporada de Sky Valley, al norte de Desert Hot Springs y Cathedral City.

El incendio fue reportado cerca de la avenida 22 y Hot Springs Road, de acuerdo con el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside.

Después de dos horas de trabajo, los bomberos lograron apagar las llamas.

Por fortuna, no se reportaron personas lesionadas.

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Nancy Prado

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