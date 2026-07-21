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Noticias Principales

Conductores enfrentan cambios de tráfico por obras en Palm Desert

Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay
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Published 7:06 AM

Las cuadrillas de servicios públicos trabajan en la instalación de una zanja que cruza en varias direcciones la intersección de Frank Sinatra Drive y Cook Street, en Palm Desert.

Los trabajos requieren un amplio control del tráfico, con personal dirigiendo la circulación, semáforos temporales y cierres parciales de carriles, dependiendo del área donde estén laborando.

Una vez que concluyan las obras de servicios públicos, se espera que la intersección reciba una nueva capa de pavimento.

Las autoridades informaron que los trabajos podrían terminar esta misma semana y que la próxima semana comenzarán otros proyectos similares.

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Nancy Prado

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