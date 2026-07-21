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Noticias Principales

Hombre de 73 años fallece tras chocar contra un árbol en La Quinta

MGN
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Published 5:01 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de 73 años falleció al chocar su vehículo contra una palmera en La Quinta, según han informado hoy las autoridades.

Según el Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Riverside, el accidente se produjo a las 7:16 de la mañana del lunes en el cruce de las calles Madison y Andalusia.

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El hombre que conducía era el único ocupante del vehículo. Se certificó su fallecimiento en el lugar de los hechos.

La Oficina del forense del sheriff de Riverside lo identificó como James Merriman Jr., de La Quinta.

El alcohol y las drogas no parecen haber sido un factor determinante en la colisión, según ha declarado la agencia.

La investigación seguía en curso, y se pedía a cualquier persona que tuviera información adicional sobre el caso que llamara al 760-863-8990.

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