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Noticias Principales

Nuevo tratamiento contra el cáncer para mascotas llega al Valle de Coachella

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/09/2021
Pixabay
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/09/2021
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Published 7:13 AM

Las familias del Valle de Coachella que tienen mascotas con cáncer ya no tendrán que salir de la región para recibir uno de los tratamientos más avanzados.

Animal Samaritans, que cuenta con el único veterinario oncólogo del Valle de Coachella, incorporó un nuevo equipo de electro-quimioterapia para tratar tumores de forma más precisa y ofrecer más opciones de tratamiento.

Hasta ahora, muchas familias con mascotas que padecían ciertos tipos de cáncer tenían que viajar fuera del valle para recibir atención especializada.

El nuevo equipo utiliza una tecnología que ayuda a dirigir el tratamiento directamente al tumor, aumentando las opciones de atención para las mascotas.

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Nancy Prado

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