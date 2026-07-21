Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Obras en Tahquitz Canyon Way afectan el tráfico en Palm Springs

MGN
By
Published 6:58 AM

Las cuadrillas trabajan en la repavimentación de Tahquitz Canyon Way, entre Sunrise Way e Indian Canyon Drive, en Palm Springs.

Mientras se realizan las obras, el tráfico es desviado a un solo lado de la calle, por lo que las autoridades piden a los conductores anticipar retrasos.

La policía recomienda evitar este tramo de Tahquitz Canyon Way y utilizar la carretera 111 o calles alternas para llegar a su destino.

Se espera que los trabajos concluyan esta misma semana.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.