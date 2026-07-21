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Noticias Principales

Policía de Indio obtiene recursos para campañas contra la conducción bajo influencia

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Published 7:02 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Indio y la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside se encuentran entre las agencias de California que recibirán fondos del estado para ampliar sus campañas de educación sobre los peligros de conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol o las drogas.

El apoyo económico forma parte de un programa que otorgó más de 41 millones de dólares a 183 agencias estatales y locales.

La Policía de Indio y el Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Riverside son dos de las 12 agencias seleccionadas en todo el estado para recibir recursos destinados a programas educativos.

Las autoridades informaron que el dinero será utilizado para informar a la comunidad sobre las leyes relacionadas con la conducción bajo los efectos del alcohol y las drogas, además de crear conciencia sobre los riesgos de manejar en esas condiciones.

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Nancy Prado

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