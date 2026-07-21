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Noticias Principales

Proyecto de repavimentación en La Quinta entra en su etapa final

KESQ
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Published 6:50 AM

El proyecto de repavimentación sobre la avenida 50, entre Jefferson Street y Washington Street, en La Quinta, está en su etapa final.

Las cuadrillas ya terminaron de colocar el nuevo pavimento y ahora trabajan en la pintura de los carriles, además de marcar nuevamente los cruces peatonales.

Una vez que concluyan esos trabajos, ajustarán las tapas de los servicios públicos para que queden al nivel de la nueva superficie de la calle.

Ese será el último paso antes de finalizar por completo el proyecto.

Las autoridades informaron que los conductores pronto podrán disfrutar de una carretera en mejores condiciones, aunque todavía podrían registrarse cierres parciales de carriles mientras concluyen los trabajos.

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Nancy Prado

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