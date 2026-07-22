Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Arrestan a sospechoso de robo de más de 30 mil dólares en el Valle de Coachella

By
Published 7:05 AM

Un hombre de 59 años fue arrestado por ser sospechoso de robar más de 30 mil dólares en mercancía de tiendas del Valle de Coachella y del área de Los Ángeles.

El sospechoso fue ingresado a la cárcel de Indio y enfrenta cargos por robo, hurto mayor, crimen organizado en comercios y posesión de propiedad robada.

La investigación comenzó después de un reporte de robo en una tienda Home Depot ubicada cerca de Monterey Avenue, en Rancho Mirage.

El arresto fue realizado por el Equipo de Supresión de Robos y Allanamientos del Departamento del Sheriff.

El sospechoso tiene programada su próxima comparecencia ante la corte el 27 de octubre en el Centro de Justicia, en Indio.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.