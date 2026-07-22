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Noticias Principales

Comienzan trabajos para mejoras peatonales en Cathedral City

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Published 7:17 AM

El Departamento de Obras Públicas de Cathedral City informó que a partir del 22 de julio comenzarán los trabajos para mejorar un cruce peatonal.

Las obras se realizarán en la intersección de la avenida 30 y San Eljay Avenue como parte de un proyecto para aumentar la seguridad de los peatones.

Los trabajos incluyen la instalación de iluminación LED, rampas para personas con discapacidad, nueva señalización sobre el pavimento, señales preventivas y la colocación de una nueva capa de asfalto.

La construcción se llevará a cabo del 22 al 28 de julio, de lunes a viernes, en un horario de 6:00 de la mañana a 3:30 de la tarde.

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Nancy Prado

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