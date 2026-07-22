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Noticias Principales

El evento Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage arranca esta semana

Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce
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Published 7:20 AM

El evento anual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage comienza esta semana con la participación de aproximadamente 30 restaurantes y 40 organizaciones sin fines de lucro.

La iniciativa se llevará a cabo del 23 de julio al 16 de agosto y tiene como objetivo apoyar a los restaurantes locales durante la temporada de verano, además de recaudar fondos para organizaciones de la comunidad.

Las personas interesadas podrán comprar una pulsera del evento a través de las organizaciones participantes.

Con esa pulsera, los asistentes podrán disfrutar de promociones y ofertas especiales en los restaurantes que forman parte del programa.

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Nancy Prado

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