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Noticias Principales

La Quinta impulsa a negocios locales con la Community Card

City of La Quinta
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Published 7:10 AM

La ciudad de La Quinta invita a la comunidad a participar en el programa La Quinta Community Card, una iniciativa que busca apoyar a los negocios locales durante los meses de verano.

La promoción estará vigente hasta el 30 de septiembre. Al comprar una tarjeta Love LQ Card, los participantes recibirán un bono adicional del 50 por ciento sobre el valor de la tarjeta, con un beneficio de hasta 50 dólares.

Más de 30 tiendas y restaurantes participan en este programa.

Las autoridades informaron que todo el dinero gastado con estas tarjetas será destinado directamente a apoyar a los pequeños negocios de la ciudad.

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Nancy Prado

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