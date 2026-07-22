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Noticias Principales

Tres personas heridas despues de un choque en Mecca

MGN
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Published 4:15 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Tres personas han sido hospitalizadas hoy tras un accidente en el que un vehículo volcó en la Interestatal 10, en dirección este, cerca de Mecca.

El choque fue reportado poco antes de las 11 de la mañana del miércoles, al oeste del área de descanso de Cactus City, según los Bomberos del condado de Riverside.

La agencia informó de que tres personas sufrieron lesiones que iban de graves a leves y fueron trasladadas a un hospital; dos de ellas en ambulancias aéreas y una en ambulancia terrestre.

No se conocían de inmediato las circunstancias que provocaron el choque. La Patrulla de Carreteras de California estaba investigando la causa.

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Jesus Reyes

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