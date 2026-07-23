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Noticias Principales

Discusión por un estacionamiento termina en violencia y arrestos en Indio

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Published 7:08 AM

Dos personas fueron arrestadas después de una riña en un complejo de apartamentos que dejó a dos personas lesionadas.

El incidente ocurrió en los apartamentos Mountain View Cottages, ubicados sobre la calle Arabia, cerca de la avenida 46, en Indio.

Al llegar al lugar, los oficiales encontraron a un hombre de 33 años con una herida de arma blanca y detuvieron en la escena a un sospechoso de 19 años.

De acuerdo con la investigación preliminar, la pelea comenzó por una discusión relacionada con un espacio de estacionamiento.

La policía informó que el joven de 19 años presuntamente apuñaló a una de las víctimas, mientras que un hombre de 34 años golpeó a otra persona en la cabeza con una botella de cerveza.

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Nancy Prado

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