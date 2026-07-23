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Noticias Principales

El equipo de fútbol femenino de CVHS recibe anillos de campeonas

KESQ
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Published 10:53 PM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - El equipo de fútbol femenino del Coachella Valley High School recibió los anillos de campeonas en reconocimiento a su histórica temporada 2025-2026.

El equipo Lady Arabs recibió los anillos de campeonas durante la junta del Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella el jueves.

El equipo hizo historia en el colegio al ganar el Campeonato de la División V de la Sección Sur de la CIF, hacerse con el Campeonato Regional de la División IV de la CIF del Sur de California y clasificarse para el Campeonato Estatal de la División IV de la CIF, lo que supuso la primera participación en la final estatal en toda la historia del programa.

El valle ha mostrado su apoyo a la histórica temporada de las Lady Arabs con un desfile y la entrega de la Llave de la Ciudad de Coachella.

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Jesus Reyes

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