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Noticias Principales

Hombre de Coachella se declara culpable de cargos de abuso sexual contra menores de edad

KESQ
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Published 4:44 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre mayor de Coachella fue declarado culpable este jueves de los cargos de abuso sexual contra menores de edad.

Ysidro Anaya Sánchez, de 74 años, se declaró culpable de cinco cargos de acto lascivo con un menor de 14 años. Sánchez admitió los cargos por delitos graves en el marco de un acuerdo previo al juicio con la Fiscalía del Condado de Riverside. No se desestimó ningún cargo en virtud de dicha declaración de culpabilidad.

El juez del Tribunal Superior Charles Rogers fijó la vista para dictar sentencia para el 18 de agosto en el Centro de Justicia Larson de Indio. No se ha revelado la pena de prisión propuesta.

Sánchez se encuentra detenido en la cárcel Robert Presley, con una fianza fijada en 500 000 dólares.

Según la denuncia penal, los presuntos delitos tuvieron lugar entre junio de 2015 y junio de 2016, así como en julio y agosto de 2019. Sin embargo, no se disponía de otros detalles, como el lugar donde se cometieron los presuntos delitos o el número exacto de menores implicados.

Los presuntos delitos tuvieron lugar entre junio de 2015 y junio de 2016, así como en julio y agosto de 2019, según la denuncia penal. Sin embargo, no se disponía de otros detalles, como el lugar donde se cometieron los presuntos delitos o el número exacto de menores implicados.

El investigador de la Oficina del Sheriff, Prezell Burgie, escribió en una declaración para la fijación de la fianza que Sánchez admitió ante los detectives que tenía un «problema» con sus impulsos sexuales.

"Le pregunté si su problema era tocar a niñas pequeñas, y me dijo que sí", afirmó Burgie.

No hubo más detalles disponibles.

Sánchez no tenía antecedentes documentados de condenas por delitos graves en el condado de Riverside.

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