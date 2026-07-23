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Noticias Principales

Palm Springs inicia trabajos previos para nuevo drenaje en Avenida Caballero

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Published 7:03 AM

Los conductores que circulan por Avenida Caballeros, en Palm Springs, deberán prepararse para cierres intermitentes de carriles a partir de esta semana.

Las cuadrillas de la ciudad realizarán excavaciones entre Francis Drive y Vista Chino hasta el 31 de julio, en un horario de 7 de la mañana a 3 de la tarde.

Los trabajadores abrirán pequeñas zanjas para localizar las líneas de servicios públicos que se encuentran bajo la calle, información necesaria para diseñar un nuevo sistema de drenaje pluvial.

Las autoridades informaron que habrá cierres parciales de carriles durante los trabajos. Por el momento, no se ha dado a conocer cuándo comenzará la construcción del nuevo drenaje.

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Nancy Prado

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