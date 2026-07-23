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Noticias Principales

Remodelación del Centro de Natación genera debate por edificio histórico

City of Palm Springs
By
New
Published 7:18 AM

La Junta de Preservación de Sitios Históricos se reunió para decidir si un edificio de varias décadas de antigüedad, ubicado en el Centro de Natación de Palm Springs, debe ser demolido como parte de un proyecto de remodelación o si primero debe ser protegido por su valor histórico.

El Centro de Natación se encuentra en la esquina sureste de Sunrise Park y cuenta con una alberca olímpica, además de un edificio que alberga vestidores, baños, regaderas, oficinas y áreas de almacenamiento.

La ciudad busca renovar este edificio para cumplir con los códigos de construcción actuales y ampliar sus instalaciones para ofrecer un mejor servicio a la comunidad.

El plan contempla conservar la mayor parte de las paredes exteriores y la estructura principal, mientras que las oficinas y los techos de las áreas de vestidores serían demolidos para dar paso a la remodelación.

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Nancy Prado

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