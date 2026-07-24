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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a sospechoso de atropellar a una persona y darse a la fuga en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 8:02 AM

La policía arrestó a un hombre sospechoso de haber atropellado a una persona y huido del lugar en Desert Hot Springs.

Las autoridades informaron que, gracias al sistema de cámaras lectoras de placas de Flock Safety, los investigadores lograron identificar rápidamente el vehículo involucrado y obtener el número de la placa.

Durante la investigación descubrieron que el sospechoso, un hombre de 53 años residente de Desert Hot Springs, había comprado boletos de autobús y tren, al parecer con la intención de salir de la zona y evitar su arresto.

El hombre fue detenido en Palm Springs, pocas horas antes de que presuntamente abandonara el estado.

La policía informó que la víctima del atropellamiento continúa hospitalizada en estado crítico, pero estable.

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Nancy Prado

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