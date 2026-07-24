Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Buscan a joven de 17 años desaparecido en Cathedral City

By
New
Published 12:06 PM

Una familia de Cathedral City está pidiendo la ayuda de la comunidad para localizar a su hijo, Tristan Franz, de 17 años, quien se encuentra desaparecido desde el martes 21 de julio de 2026.

De acuerdo con sus familiares, Tristan mide aproximadamente 5 pies con 11 pulgadas de estatura, pesa entre 145 y 150 libras y no ha sido visto desde ese día.

Hasta el momento, no se han dado a conocer más detalles sobre las circunstancias de su desaparición.

La familia solicita que cualquier persona que haya visto a Tristan o tenga información sobre su paradero se comunique de inmediato con el Departamento de Policía de Cathedral City, con la agencia de seguridad más cercana o llame al 911.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.