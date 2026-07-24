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Noticias Principales

Familia pide ayuda para encontrar al responsable de atropellar a familiar de 80 años en Palm Springs

MGN
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Published 8:11 AM

La familia de Henrietta Ruiz, una mujer de 80 años, pidió la ayuda de la comunidad para localizar al conductor que la atropelló y huyó del lugar en Palm Springs.

El accidente ocurrió el 15 de julio alrededor de las 6:30 de la tarde, en la intersección de Vista Chino y Hermosa Drive.

De acuerdo con la policía, el vehículo involucrado es una camioneta blanca Ford F-150, posiblemente modelo 2000, que era conducida por un hombre hispano de aproximadamente 60 años.

La familia informó que Henrietta continúa luchando por su vida en el hospital, donde ha sido sometida a varias cirugías y permanece en estado crítico.

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Nancy Prado

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