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Noticias Principales

Accidente de vehículo todoterreno deja dos hospitalizados cerca de Banning

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Published 8:39 AM

Dos personas resultaron hospitalizadas después de un accidente ocurrido el viernes pasado alrededor de las 7:20 de la tarde, cerca de Banning.

De acuerdo con la Patrulla de Caminos de California, el accidente involucró un vehículo todoterreno que circulaba por un camino de tierra.

La conductora informó a las autoridades que los frenos fallaron y que ella y sus cuatro pasajeros saltaron del vehículo antes del accidente.

La conductora y tres de los pasajeros sufrieron lesiones menores, principalmente raspones.

Un menor de edad sufrió una fractura en un tobillo.

Un portavoz de la tribu informó que dos personas fueron trasladadas a un hospital para recibir atención médica.

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Nancy Prado

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