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Noticias Principales

Condado invertirá $325 mil para mejorar el Parque Deportivo de Mecca

KESQ
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Published 8:22 AM

La Junta de Supervisores del Condado de Riverside tiene previsto aprobar una inversión de 325 mil dólares para realizar mejoras en el Parque Deportivo de Mecca.

El parque, de 6.67 acres, está ubicado cerca de la avenida 66 y la carretera 111, y fue inaugurado en octubre de 2023.

Actualmente cuenta con canchas deportivas, aparatos para hacer ejercicio al aire libre, un área de juegos con agua para refrescarse y un quiosco para reuniones.

En febrero de 2020, el Distrito de Parques y Recreación obtuvo 5.8 millones de dólares en fondos estatales para la construcción del parque.

Con esta nueva inversión, las autoridades buscan agregar más instalaciones y continuar mejorando este espacio para beneficio de la comunidad.

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Nancy Prado

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