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Noticias Principales

Condenan a hombre por su participación en un tiroteo en Thousand Palms donde quedaron heridos un agente y un sospechoso

RSO / KESQ
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Published 9:47 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre de Desert Hot Springs ha sido condenado por su participación en un tiroteo que se saldó con un agente y un sospechoso heridos en una zona comercial de Thousand Palms en 2023.

José Eduardo Rosales Pérez, de 37 años, fue condenado a siete años de prisión tras ser declarado culpable de complicidad en la fuga para eludir la detención o el juicio y de posesión de una sustancia controlada, según los registros judiciales del condado.

Rosales había sido acusado anteriormente de otros delitos graves, entre ellos el intento de asesinato de un agente de policía o bombero, pero esos cargos fueron desestimados. No se dispone de más información sobre los motivos por los que se desestimaron dichos cargos; nos hemos puesto en contacto con la Fiscalía del Distrito para obtener más detalles.

El coacusado de Rosales, Kristian Galeana, de 30 años, sigue acusado de dos delitos graves de intento de asesinato de un agente de la autoridad, además de un delito grave por ser un delincuente reincidente y un adicto a las drogas en posesión de un arma de fuego, y otro por posesión de munición. Además, se le imputan dos agravantes de pena por disparar un arma de fuego y causar lesiones corporales graves.

Kristian Galeana

El juicio de Galeana comienza el 9 de septiembre en el Centro de Justicia Larson de Indio, según confirman los registros judiciales. Sigue detenido con una fianza de 2 millones de dólares.

El tiroteo tuvo lugar el 18 de octubre de 2023, en el área de Ramon Road y Robert Road. Los agentes acudieron inicialmente al área en busca de un sospechoso de un delito grave de atropello y fuga. Los agentes detuvieron un vehículo en el que viajaban dos personas: Rosales al volante y Galeana como pasajero.

"Mientras se procedía a la detención del conductor del vehículo, el pasajero disparó contra los agentes, lo que provocó un tiroteo en el que se vieron implicados los agentes", escribió un portavoz de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside en el momento del tiroteo. "El sospechoso se atrincheró en el interior del vehículo y se negó a acatar las órdenes".

Galeana y un agente resultaron heridos en el tiroteo. Galeana ingresó en prisión tras recibir el alta hospitalaria. No hay novedades sobre el agente, pero poco después del tiroteo se informó de que se encontraba estable y que su estado mejoraba.

Sigue atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer las últimas novedades sobre este caso.

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