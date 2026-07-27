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Noticias Principales

Denise Delgado confirma candidatura a la alcaldía de Coachella

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Published 8:07 AM

La contienda por la alcaldía de Coachella suma una nueva candidata. De acuerdo con un correo electrónico que incluye la lista oficial de aspirantes para las elecciones de 2026, la concejal Denise Delgado buscará la alcaldía de la ciudad.

Delgado se une a otros dos candidatos que aspiran al cargo, entre ellos Jesús González, conductor del pódcast More Than Politics Coachella Valley.

Actualmente, González encabeza el esfuerzo para revocar del cargo a las concejales Denise Delgado y Yadira Pérez.

González aseguró que, en su opinión, la actual administración ha llevado a la ciudad por un camino equivocado, al respaldar la propuesta de construir 12 centros de datos y tomar otras decisiones que, según él, han provocado que muchos residentes pierdan la confianza en el Ayuntamiento.

El aspirante afirmó que su candidatura busca ofrecer una nueva dirección para la ciudad.

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Nancy Prado

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