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Noticias Principales

Distrito Escolar de Coachella se opone a la construcción de centros de datos

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Published 8:32 AM

El Distrito Escolar Unificado del Valle de Coachella aprobó una resolución para expresar oficialmente su oposición a la construcción de centros de datos dentro de los límites del distrito.

Las autoridades escolares señalaron que les preocupa el posible impacto que estos proyectos podrían tener en los estudiantes, el personal y la comunidad.

Entre las principales inquietudes se encuentran el uso de los recursos de agua, la infraestructura eléctrica, la calidad del medio ambiente, la sostenibilidad de la comunidad y el funcionamiento de las escuelas.

La resolución se da después de que las ciudades de Indio y Coachella tomaran medidas para establecer moratorias y considerar prohibiciones a la construcción de centros de datos.

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Nancy Prado

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