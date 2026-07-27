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Noticias Principales

Hallan muerto a un hombre desaparecido; así lo cree la policía

PSPD
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Published 9:04 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - La policía de Palm Springs ha anunciado que se cree que un hombre de 70 años, cuya desaparición se denunció durante el fin de semana, ha sido hallado sin vida.

Daniel "Dan" Michael Mulcahey fue hallado sin vida cerca de la zona de Desert Hot Springs.

La Oficina del Forense de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Riverside acudió al lugar y se encargará de realizar la identificación oficial, así como de determinar la causa y las circunstancias de la muerte.

"Como es habitual, se están investigando las circunstancias que rodean la muerte. Por el momento, el caso se está tratando como una investigación por muerte sospechosa hasta que los investigadores puedan determinar si hubo acto delictivo o conducta criminal que contribuyera a la muerte", escribió el Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs.

Mulcahey fue visto por última vez el viernes 24 de julio en Rancho Mirage. Se creía que se desplazaba a pie. Su vehículo también fue localizado posteriormente, sin nadie a bordo, en Desert Hot Springs.

La policía había informado de que Mulcahey había tenido recientemente un problema de salud

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Jesus Reyes

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