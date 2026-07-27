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Noticias Principales

Obras viales provocarán retrasos en el tráfico de Palm Desert

KESQ
By
Published 8:19 AM

Los conductores del Valle de Coachella deberán prepararse para posibles retrasos debido a proyectos de mejoramiento vial que se realizan en Palm Desert.

Continúan los trabajos para mejorar la seguridad de los peatones en la intersección de la avenida 30 y San Luis Rey.

Las cuadrillas están instalando nueva iluminación, construyendo rampas en las banquetas y renovando la pintura de los carriles para aumentar la seguridad de peatones y automovilistas.

Las obras continuarán hasta el martes, en un horario de 6 de la mañana a 3:30 de la tarde.

Las autoridades informaron que habrá cierres parciales de carriles y retrasos intermitentes mientras se realizan los trabajos.

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Nancy Prado

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