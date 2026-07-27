Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Protestan en Indio para exigir una reforma migratoria

By
New
Published 8:28 AM

Decenas de personas se manifestaron el viernes pasado por la mañana frente a las oficinas de inmigración en Indio para pedir una reforma migratoria y mayor rendición de cuentas tras dos recientes incidentes mortales en los que estuvieron involucrados agentes federales de inmigración.

La protesta fue organizada por Comité Latino, Democrats of the Desert y varias organizaciones defensoras de los derechos de los inmigrantes, con la participación de residentes de diferentes comunidades del Valle de Coachella.

Durante la manifestación, los participantes acusaron a las agencias federales de inmigración de utilizar fuerza excesiva durante sus operativos y pidieron cambios en la manera en que se realizan estas acciones.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.