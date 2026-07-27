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Noticias Principales

Tres personas hospitalizadas, uno con heridas graves, después de un choque en Coachella

CAL FIRE
By
New
Published 8:53 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Tres personas fueron trasladadas al hospital después de un choque en el que se vieron implicados varios vehículos el lunes por la tarde en Coachella.

El choque fue reportado poco antes de las 6:20 p.m. en la calle Van Buren y la avenida 53.

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La policía ha informado de que en el accidente se vieron implicados tres vehículos. No se han facilitado detalles sobre las circunstancias que provocaron el choque.

Una persona fue trasladada en helicóptero a un centro de traumatología de la zona con heridas graves. Un segundo paciente sufrió heridas leves y un tercero, heridas moderadas.

El incidente ha sido remitido a las fuerzas del orden.

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Jesus Reyes

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