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Noticias Principales

Conductor sospechoso de manejar ebrio provoca apagón y cierre de carretera en Indio

MGN
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Published 11:55 AM

Un conductor sospechoso de manejar bajo los efectos del alcohol provocó un accidente que causó apagones temporales y el cierre de un tramo de la carretera 111, en Indio.

De acuerdo con la Policía de Indio, Christopher De La Torre, de 22 años, conducía hacia el oeste sobre la carretera 111, cerca de Jackalope Drive, cuando perdió el control de su vehículo y se estrelló contra un poste de electricidad.

Las autoridades informaron que no se reportaron personas con lesiones graves.

Los investigadores arrestaron al conductor bajo sospecha de manejar bajo los efectos del alcohol y de conducir con una licencia suspendida por un caso previo relacionado con conducir en estado de ebriedad.

El accidente causó daños importantes al poste de electricidad, lo que provocó apagones temporales y el cierre de la carretera durante varias horas mientras las cuadrillas realizaban las reparaciones.

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Nancy Prado

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