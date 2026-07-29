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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a sospechoso de conducir un vehículo robado en Thousand Palms

MGN
By
New
Published 7:20 AM

Un sospechoso fue arrestado la tarde del martes en Thousand Palms por conducir un vehículo con reporte de robo.

De acuerdo con la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside, los agentes localizaron el vehículo poco antes de las 4 de la tarde en el área de Varner Road y Monterey Avenue.

Los oficiales intentaron detener el automóvil cerca de Cook Street y Varner Road. El conductor se detuvo y fue arrestado sin que se registraran incidentes.

El sospechoso enfrenta cargos relacionados con el robo del vehículo.

Las autoridades informaron que la investigación continúa.

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Nancy Prado

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