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Noticias Principales

Fallece mujer, dos personas heridas, en un choque, presunto DUI, en la I-10 al este de Mecca

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Published 5:46 PM

CACTUS CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Una persona ha fallecido y otras dos han resultado heridas tras un accidente de tráfico, presuntamente provocado por la conducción bajo los efectos del alcohol or drogas, el miércoles por la mañana en la Interestatal 10 cerca del área de descanso de Cactus City.

Los bomberos fueron enviados al lugar de los hechos aproximadamente a las 7:01 de la mañana. Según la Patrulla de Carreteras de California, la investigación preliminar apunta a que un Tesla Model 3 circulaba por el carril n.º 1 en dirección este cuando fue embestido por detrás por un Kia Forte que circulaba a gran velocidad.

"Por motivos que aún se están investigando, el conductor del Kia no adaptó la velocidad del vehículo a los cambios en la carretera que se producían más adelante", reza un comunicado de prensa de la CHP. "La fuerza del choque provocó que ambos vehículos perdieran el control y volcaran en la mediana".

Según la policía, durante el vuelco, una pasajera del Kia, identificada posteriormente como Alexis Dare, de 33 años y residente en Desert Hot Springs, salió disparada del vehículo. Dare fue declarada fallecida en el lugar de los hechos.

El conductor del Tesla y el del Kia fueron trasladados al Desert Regional Medical Center debido a las lesiones de gravedad moderada a grave que presentaban.

La policía ha indicado que se sospecha que el alcohol y/o las drogas pudieron haber sido un factor determinante en el accidente. El accidente sigue siendo objeto de investigación y se anima a cualquier persona que tenga información al respecto a que llame al agente J. Young, al (760) 772-5300.

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Jesus Reyes

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