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Noticias Principales

IID emite Alerta de Conservación por ola de calor prolongada y alta demanda de energía

KESQ
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Published 4:13 PM

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KESQ) – El Distrito de Riego de Imperial (IID, por sus siglas en inglés) emitirá una Alerta de Conservación (Verde) a partir de las 7 a.m. del miércoles 29 de julio hasta las 10 p.m. del domingo 2 de agosto, debido a las altas temperaturas continuas y la alta demanda de energía pronosticada.

IID no anticipa limitaciones en sus recursos de generación. Sin embargo, el Distrito les pide a sus clientes reducir voluntariamente su consumo de energía, especialmente durante las horas pico de 4 a 9 p.m., para ayudar a reducir la presión sobre la red eléctrica y apoyar un servicio confiable durante este calor extremo.

Una Alerta de Conservación no es un apagón ni una interrupción programada. Es una solicitud para que los clientes conserven energía voluntariamente por unas horas, mientras se mantienen seguros y cómodos.

Los clientes de IID pueden ayudar con estas acciones sencillas durante las horas pico:

  • Evite usar electrodomésticos grandes, incluyendo lavadoras, secadoras, lavaplatos, bombas de alberca, cargadores de vehículos eléctricos y equipo industrial aplicable, entre 4 p.m. y 9 p.m.
  • Ajuste el termostato a 78 grados o más cuando esté en casa.
  • Apague luces que no sean necesarias.
  • Use ventiladores de piso o techo cuando sea posible y apáguelos al salir del cuarto.
  • Cierre cortinas, persianas y coberturas de ventanas para ayudar a mantener su hogar más fresco.
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