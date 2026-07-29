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Noticias Principales

Policía de Indio refuerza vigilancia para proteger a peatones y ciclistas

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Published 7:27 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Indio reforzó sus acciones para mejorar la seguridad de peatones y ciclistas, enfocándose en las conductas de manejo que representan un mayor riesgo para quienes caminan o se desplazan en bicicleta.

Como parte del operativo, los oficiales vigilaron infracciones como el exceso de velocidad, vueltas ilegales, no ceder el paso y no respetar las señales de alto y los semáforos.

Las autoridades también recomendaron a los peatones utilizar los cruces peatonales cuando estén disponibles, mantenerse atentos al tráfico y hacer contacto visual con los conductores antes de cruzar la calle.

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Nancy Prado

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