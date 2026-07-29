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Noticias Principales

Sospechoso de robo de vehículo termina hospitalizado tras persecución policial

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/27/2024
USA Health
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/27/2024
By
New
Published 7:30 AM

Un residente de Twentynine Palms fue arrestado tras ser señalado como sospechoso del robo de un vehículo y actualmente permanece hospitalizado en el Desert Regional Medical Center de Palm Springs.

De acuerdo con la policía, las autoridades recibieron el reporte del robo la mañana del 26 de junio, en un área cercana a la carretera 62.

Después de localizar el vehículo, los agentes intentaron detener al conductor, pero este huyó, provocando una persecución a alta velocidad.

Las autoridades informaron que el sospechoso, de 21 años, redujo la velocidad en un momento para permitir que la víctima bajara del vehículo, antes de continuar conduciendo en varias ocasiones por los carriles en sentido contrario.

La persecución terminó cuando los oficiales aplicaron una maniobra para detener el vehículo, lo que provocó que el sospechoso chocara. Posteriormente fue trasladado a un hospital en Palm Springs, donde permanece bajo custodia.

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Nancy Prado

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