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Noticias Principales

Supervisores del Condado aprueban cambios a reglas de alquileres vacacionales

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Published 7:34 AM

La Junta de Supervisores del Condado de Riverside analizó tres temas que afectan al Valle de Coachella: nuevas reglas para los alquileres vacacionales, los resultados del operativo contra el uso ilegal de fuegos artificiales y una inversión de 325 mil dólares para un parque deportivo en Mecca.

Los supervisores aprobaron de manera preliminar una serie de cambios a la ordenanza que regula los alquileres de corto plazo en las comunidades no incorporadas del condado.

Además, pusieron fin formalmente a la moratoria que estuvo vigente durante aproximadamente 16 meses para este tipo de propiedades en Thousand Palms.

La junta llevó a cabo la primera de dos audiencias públicas y, después de casi dos horas de comentarios de la comunidad, los supervisores aprobaron la mayoría de las modificaciones con una votación unánime de 5 a 0.

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Nancy Prado

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