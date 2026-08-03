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Noticias Principales

Incendio daña tres casas móviles en Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:04 PM
Published 7:44 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California (KESQ) - Un incendio dañó tres casas móviles y se ha extendido a la vegetación cercana en Desert Hot Springs el lunes por la tarde.

El incendio se notificó por primera vez alrededor de las 6:40 p.m. en el bloque 14700 de Palm Drive, dentro de la comunidad de Skys Haven.

El jefe de batallón Ryan Kirby afirmó que el incendio se inició en la parte trasera de una de las casas móviles y se extendió a otras dos casas móviles.

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Se solicitó una segunda alarma, lo que permitió movilizar recursos adicionales al lugar del incidente. Se ha pedido ayuda a los cuerpos de bomberos de Palm Springs y Cathedral City. También se llamó a Southern California Edison debido a la caída de unas líneas eléctricas.

El incendio quedó controlado a las 10:45 p.m.

No se han registrado heridos. Se solicitó la intervención de la Cruz Roja, pero no se ha informado de si hay personas desplazadas.

Permanezcan atentos a Telemundo 15 para seguir recibiendo las últimas noticias.

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Jesus Reyes

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