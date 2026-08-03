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Noticias Principales

Se impacta vehículo contra restaurante Burger Box en Indio, daños provocados dejan a casi 10 familias sin ingresos

KESQ
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Published 12:22 PM

INDIO, California (KUNA) – El iconico restaurante Burger Box de la ciudad de Indio enfrenta daños considerables después de que un vehículo chocara contra el establecimiento el domingo 2 de agosto, según la propietaria Yolanda Ruiz, se trató de un incidente de fuga tras el impacto.

Según Anthony Ruiz, hijo de la dueña, la mañana del domingo recibieron una llamada por parte de oficiales de la policía de Indio, alrededor de las 7:50 a. m. , informándoles sobre el choque, en respuesta el restaurante fue tapiado rápidamente mientras se comenzaba a evaluar la magnitud de los daños.

El momento resulta especialmente difícil para la familia Ruiz, ya que a Burger Box le faltaban solo 10 días para celebrar su primer aniversario desde su reapertura.

Burger Box ha formado parte de la comunidad de Indio desde 1954. Cesar Rodríguez, un cliente habitual, comenta que el restaurante es un establecimiento emblemático del Valle de Coachella y que él ha acudido allí durante unos 40 años.

Ruiz señala que el negocio está colaborando con establecimientos vecinos para recopilar videos de vigilancia y cualquier otra información que pueda ayudar a los investigadores a esclarecer lo sucedido.

A pesar de los daños, los dueños aseguran estar enfocados en seguir adelante y esperan que el restaurante pueda resurgir con más fuerza. Considera que el incidente representa una oportunidad para realizar mejoras y llevar el negocio al siguiente nivel.

Asimismo, Yolanda expresa su gratitud por el hecho de que nadie resultara herido en el accidente.

El Departamento de Policía de Indio está investigando el caso. Se solicita a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique a la línea de atención no urgente del departamento llamando al 760-391-4051.

Juan Montesló es el reportero principal de noticias Telemundo 15 y se le puede contactar en juan.monteslo@telemundo15.com o vía facebook , manténgase al tanto de las noticias que tiene para usted.

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Juan Montesló

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