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Noticias Principales

Un incendio en un tráiler quema un cuarto de acre, incluido 10 palmeras, en Coachella

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By
Updated
today at 10:08 PM
Published 8:57 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Un incendio destruyó una caravana y un cuarto de acre, en el que había al menos 10 palmeras, el lunes por la noche en Coachella.

El incendio se notificó poco antes de las 8:10 PM cerca de la calle Tyler y la avenida 47.

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CAL FIRE confirmó que el avance del incendio se detuvo a las 8:35 p. m. Los equipos permanecerán en el lugar durante varias horas para extinguir los restos que aún arden y completar las labores de limpieza.

Los detalles siguen siendo escasos. Se ha solicitado la presencia de SoCalGas en el lugar para proceder al corte del suministro.

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